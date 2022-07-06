Dog Dish: Saltdogs bounce back to win series in Milwaukee after dropping suspended game in extra innings

Wednesday: Milwaukee 6, Lincoln 5, 10 innings (first game); Lincoln 6, Milwaukee 2, (second game).

What went right: In their second game of the day, the Saltdogs built a 6-0 lead through the sixth inning. A Bobby Barnard sacrifice fly in the top of the second scored Hunter Clanin for the first run of the game. In the fifth, both Welington Dotel and Matt Goodheart hit RBI singles, and Eddy Martinez added a two-run double. In the top of the sixth, Josh Altmann delivered an RBI double on his 28th birthday, scoring Pat Caufield for Lincoln's final run of the day. Zach Keenan earned his third win of the season and Steffon Moore got his sixth save.

What went wrong: After rain forced Tuesday's game to be suspended and completed before Wednesday's contest, Dotel sparked a rally for the Saltdogs in the fifth inning with an RBI double, then later scored on a Milwaukee error to tie it 3-3. Down 5-3 in the seventh, the Saltdogs tied it again on Goodheart's bases-loaded walk and Caufield's fielder's choice. Despite their efforts, Lincoln gave up an unearned run with two outs in the 10th.

What's next: Lincoln returns to Haymarket Park for a three-game set against the Kansas City Monarchs starting Friday at 7 p.m. It's the Saltdogs last series before next week's all-star break