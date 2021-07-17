Dog Dish: Saltdogs bombard Sioux Falls with nine-run first inning in 18-5 win

What went right: The Saltdogs got off to a hot start on a night they totaled 20 hits, scoring nine runs on nine hits in the top of the first inning in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Josh Altmann, Yanio Perez and Forrestt Allday each hit homers, Altmann's and Allday's being three-run shots. Lincoln added a run both in the second and third innings before Ryan Long hit a three-run homer in the top of the fifth. Altmann hit his second home run of the game, a two-run shot, in the Saltdogs' four-run sixth inning. Lincoln pitching settled down after the Canaries scored three runs of their own in the first. John Richey rallying to pitch seven innings. Carson Lance added two scoreless innings in relief for the Saltdogs.