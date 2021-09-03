Dog Dish: Saltdogs blast Apollos early, often in series opener

What went right: Lincoln answered Houston's two runs in top of the first inning at Haymarket Park, with 13 runs in the first two innings. The Saltdogs batted around in the first inning, a two-run home run from Edgar Corcino completing a seven-run first inning for Lincoln. The Saltdogs added six more runs in a second inning that featured a solo blast from Josh Altmann and a two-run shot from Yanio Perez. Altmann is one shy of tying the Saltdogs' single-season home run record after hitting his 26th. Perez, who added a two-run blast in the inning, was on cycle watch early with a single, home run and double in the first three innings. The Saltdogs hit five home runs, with David Vidal and Skyler Weber adding to the total.