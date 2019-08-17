Saturday: St. Paul 3, Lincoln 0.
What went wrong: St. Paul scored all three runs in the top of the sixth inning at Haymarket Park to put a sour note on the Saltdogs' nine-game homestand. All three runs came with two outs. On the offensive side, Lincoln left the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth and left 10 runners on base in the game. Christian Ibarra also was left stranded at third base in the fifth.
What went right: Nick Schulz, who went 1-for-2 at the plate, picked up his 11th double of the season and third in the past four games. Despite picking up the loss, Spencer Herrmann was solid on the mound, tossing seven innings and striking out three. He allowed seven hits and two walks. Austin Boyle and Reese Gregory each threw one inning of relief, allowing no hits.
What's next: Lincoln begins a three-game game series at the Texas AirHogs at 6 p.m. Sunday.