Dog Dish: Saltdogs battle back, but Sioux City scores winning run in sixth

Saturday: Sioux City 4, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: The Explorers jumped to a quick 3-0 lead after the third inning in Sioux City, Iowa. After Lincoln tiedit with two runs in the fifth, Sioux City scored the go-ahead run on a sacrifice fly by Chase Harris in the sixth.

Keenan Bartlett gave up two homers: a two-run shot by Sebastian Zawada and a solo blast from Nate Samson. Bartlett gave up four runs, all earned, and 10 hits.

Sioux City's No. 7 and No. 9 hitters, Zawada and Mitch Ghelfi, combined to go 5-for-8 with a pair of RBIs.

What went right: The Saltdogs battled back from the early deficit. Skyler Weber and Ryan Long hit RBI singles. Greg Minier and new signee Josh Norwood combined to pitch 2 1/3 scoreless innings out of the Lincoln bullpen.

Dog bytes: This was the Dogs' first series loss since they were swept by Sioux City on June 4-6. They had won their past three.

Up next: The two teams close out their series Sunday at 4 p.m.

