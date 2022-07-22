Dog Dish: Saltdogs' bats power Lincoln to series-opening win at Lake Country

Friday: Lincoln 3, Lake Country 2.

What went right: The Saltdogs scored two runs in the top of the second inning and found a way to hold the lead throughout Friday's game. Welington Dotel and Garett Delano recorded singles to get things started and Patrick Caulfield's fifth double of the season brought Dotel home. Bobby Barnard followed with a sacrifice hit to score Delano to give Lincoln an early 2-0 lead.

In the top of the sixth, Ryan Long and Dotel singled to put Lincoln in scoring position again. Matt Goodheart hit into a fielder's choice, scoring Long. Lake Country added a run in the bottom half and one in the seventh, but it wasn't enough to keep up.

Long added a double in the third to finish 2-for-4 on the night. Hunter Clanin and Dotel also finished 2-for-4 as Lincoln racked up 11 hits.

On the mound, Josh Norwood earned the win after throwing five strong innings and allowed just two hits, one run and struck out three batters. Steffon Moore went three innings in relief with four strikeouts and Jonathan Chesire earned the save by striking out the side in the ninth.

What went wrong: Moore gave up a solo home run in the bottom of the seventh to the DockHounds, one of just four hits.

Offensively, three Saltdogs were caught stealing and Lincoln struck out 10 times as a team.

What's next: Lincoln and Lake Country continue the three-game series at 6 p.m. on Saturday.