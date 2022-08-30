Dog dish: Roskam's big night sparks season-high 16 runs for Lincoln at Sioux Falls

Tuesday: Lincoln 16, Sioux Falls 5.
What went right: Luke Roskam homered twice and drove in six runs to help the Saltdogs score a season-high 16 runs in the opener of a three-game series in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His first home run came in the second inning, helping Lincoln take a 7-0 lead along with an RBI single from Justin Byrd and another three-run home from Rayder Ascanio. Roskam's second came in the eighth inning to close out the scoring. Garett Delano gave up four runs in six innings to improve to 7-3. Roskam's six RBIs are the most in one game by a Saltdog this season.
What went wrong: Sioux City beat Fargo-Moorhead 2-0, keeping its three-game lead over Lincoln for the final West Division playoff berth with six games to play — the last four at Sioux City.
What's next: The Saltdogs and the Canaries will play their second game of the series starting at 7 p.m. Wednesday.