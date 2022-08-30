Dog dish: Roskam's big night sparks season-high 16 runs for Lincoln at Sioux Falls

What went right: Luke Roskam homered twice and drove in six runs to help the Saltdogs score a season-high 16 runs in the opener of a three-game series in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. His first home run came in the second inning, helping Lincoln take a 7-0 lead along with an RBI single from Justin Byrd and another three-run home from Rayder Ascanio. Roskam's second came in the eighth inning to close out the scoring. Garett Delano gave up four runs in six innings to improve to 7-3. Roskam's six RBIs are the most in one game by a Saltdog this season.