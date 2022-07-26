Dog Dish: Rogers' first Lincoln hit helps Saltdogs beat Milwaukee and the rain

Tuesday: Lincoln 2, Milwaukee 1, 5 innings.

What went right: Jason Rogers hit an RBI double in his first at-bat as a Saltdog, Garett Delano kept the Milkmen chilled for five innings and a rain delay in the sixth inning helped Lincoln get the win at Haymarket Park.

Lincoln started the scoring in the bottom of the first. Hunter Clanin at third and Ryan Long at first after they opened the game with a double and a single, Long took off to steal second. Clanin scored on an error by the Milwaukee catcher, with Long taking third. Rogers doubled one out later to drive in Long.

Delano gave up five hits in five complete innings, striking out four, to improve to 4-2.

The game was delayed for 1 hour, 12 minutes in the sixth inning when the game was called.

What went wrong: The only run Milwaukee scored came on Dylan Kelly's solo homer in the fifth inning. Lincoln didn't have a hit after the first inning.

Dog bytes: Rogers' double came off losing Milwaukee pitcher A.J. Schugel, his teammate when both played for the Pittsburgh Pirates.

What's next: The series with Milwaukee continues at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Haymarket.