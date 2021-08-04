Dog Dish: Richy's nine strikeouts lead Dogs to fourth-straight win

Wednesday: Lincoln 5, Houston 4.

What went right: John Richy struck out nine in seven innings and earned his sixth win of the season as the Saltdogs won at Haymarket Park for the their fourth victory in a row. Richy has 58 strikeouts this season, second on the team behind Kyle Kinman's 82.

The Saltdogs' Ryan Long scored on a double play for the first run in the second inning. In the bottom of the third, Forrestt Allday scored on a throwing error from the Apollos' catcher on a steal. Long added a two-run homer in the sixth. Josh Altmann hit a double off the wall in the top of the seventh, scoring Gunnar Buhner.

James Pugliese earned his 19th save of the season. Pugliese struck out two and allowed two runs in the ninth.

What went wrong: The Apollos got on the board first in the opening inning, Jordan Pontious scoring on Hudson Bilodeau's single. In the top of the fourth, Aaron Takacs hit a solo home run off Richy. Houston added two more runs in the ninth before Collins Robinson struck out swinging to end the game.