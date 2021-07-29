Dog Dish: Richy's gem lifts Saltdogs to series win against RedHawks

Thursday: Lincoln 4, Fargo-Moorhead 0.

What went right: John Richy pitched an eight-inning gem to help the Saltdogs capture the series win in Fargo.

Richy recorded the team's longest start of the season. He struck out four, scattered four hits and walked two.

The offense helped him out in the fourth and seventh innings.

Curt Smith and Yanio Perez hit back-to-back RBI singles in the fourth, and Lincoln extended its lead in the seventh with back-to-back RBI doubles from Garrett Delano and Zak Taylor.

Smith finished 2-for-3 with a walk and Delano was 2-for-4.

Dog bytes: Lincoln has won eight of its past 10 road games ... Lincoln is three games back of playoff spot in the South Division.

Up next: The Saltdogs will play 26 of their next 36 games at home, beginning with Friday's 7 p.m. contest against Winnipeg.

