Saturday: Lincoln 4, Kansas City 2, 12 inn.
What went right: Following a slight delay due to an umpire injury in the bottom of the 12th inning at Haymarket Park, Forrestt Allday laced a single and Cody Regis added the big hit with a two-run blast, his 13th home run of the season. After scoring five runs in the eighth inning Friday in a 6-3 victory, Lincoln got more clutch production when Josh Mazzola came through with a two-RBI single to knot the score 2-2 in Saturday's eighth.
What went wrong: Kansas City had three of its six hits in the first inning and took a quick 2-0 lead. Lincoln starter John Brownell threw 34 pitches in the inning, though he did settle in and retired the final 10 batters he faced in six innings of work. After Lincoln tied the game 2-2 in the bottom of the eighth, the Saltdogs left the game-winning run stranded in the ninth. With the bases loaded and nobody out, Christian Ibarra hit into a double play. Lincoln again loaded the bases in the inning before Regis struck out and sent the game into extra innings.
Dog bytes: After tossing six innings Saturday, Brownell needs just eight more innings pitched this season to reach 2,000 over his 10-year career.
What's next: Lincoln and Kansas City conclude the series at 5 p.m. Sunday.