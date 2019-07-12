Friday: Fargo-Moorhead 10, Lincoln 5.
What went wrong: While Lincoln did give up three runs in the first six innings, it was the five runs allowed in the bottom of the seventh that put the Saltdogs behind 8-0. Two more runs in the bottom of the eighth from Fargo-Moorhead sealed the game. The Lincoln pitching staff gave up 14 hits overall, including 10 charged to Ricky Knapp. Offensively, the Saltdogs left 11 runners on base to the RedHawks' six.
What went right: Lincoln made an offensive charge too little, too late. However, the Saltdogs mustered four runs in the top of the eighth and added the fifth run in the ninth. Lincoln racked up 10 hits and drew five walks. Knapp struck out five batters in his 6 1/3 innings of work and walked just one.
Dog bytes: Lincoln's Curt Smith, Cody Regis, Randolph Oduber, Kyle Kinman and Austin Boyle have been named to the South Division team for the July 23 American Association All-Star Game in St. Paul, Minnesota. The Saltdogs have more all-stars than any other club in the division.
What's next: Lincoln and Fargo-Moorhead conclude the series on Saturday with first pitch set for 2 p.m.