Dog Dish: RedHawks rock Delano, leave Lincoln with series win

Sunday: Fargo-Moorhead 6, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Garret Delano was rocked for four runs in the second inning of the loss. The RedHawks got a run on an RBI single before Sam Dexter belted a three-run home run.

He also gave up an RBI double in the fifth before getting pulled.

The Saltdogs' offense failed to produce again. They only managed three hits in the game, with none going for extra bases. They stranded eight runners.

What went right: Zach St. Pierre, making his professional debut, had a solid outing from the bullpen. He allowed just one run in 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.

What's next: Gary SouthShore comes to Lincoln to play a three-game series starting Monday at 7 p.m.