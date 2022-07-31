 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog Dish: RedHawks rock Delano, leave Lincoln with series win

  • Updated
  • 0

Sunday: Fargo-Moorhead 6, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Garret Delano was rocked for four runs in the second inning of the loss. The RedHawks got a run on an RBI single before Sam Dexter belted a three-run home run.

He also gave up an RBI double in the fifth before getting pulled.

The Saltdogs' offense failed to produce again. They only managed three hits in the game, with none going for extra bases. They stranded eight runners.

What went right: Zach St. Pierre, making his professional debut, had a solid outing from the bullpen. He allowed just one run in 4 1/3 innings with three strikeouts.

What's next: Gary SouthShore comes to Lincoln to play a three-game series starting Monday at 7 p.m.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Life in the Red Podcast: What we learned in Indy; reaction to Caffey news; depth chart talk

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News