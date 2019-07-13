Saturday: Fargo-Moorhead 5, Lincoln 3.
What went wrong: After beating the Saltdogs 10-5 on Friday in Fargo, North Dakota, behind a big five-run inning, the RedHawks on Saturday bounced back from 2-0 and 3-2 deficits with single runs in the second, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Brian Olson went 3-for-4 with two RBIs, and Leobaldo Pina went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBIs, and Tim Colwell doubled and scored twice. Fargo's Ryan Williams pitched six innings, allowing three runs on nine hits, to improve to 4-0, and three relievers combined to hold the Saltdogs hitless over the final three innings. The RedHawks earned a sweep of the short two-game series.
What went right: Daniel Herrera's two-out single drove in Curt Smith and Randolph Oduber in the second inning to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead. Oduber was 2-for-4 with a double. Josh Mazzola had another two-out RBI in the fifth, driving in Forrestt Allday, to give Lincoln its last lead at 3-2. Austin Pettibone (1-3) gave up two runs in two innings of relief to take the loss.
Dog bytes: Since joining the Saltdogs earlier this month, Mazzola is hitting .348 (8-for-23) in a seven-game hitting streak.
Up next: The Saltdogs are off Sunday and Monday before starting a three-game series against the Railroaders in Cleburne, Texas.