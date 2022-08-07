Dog Dish: RedHawks rally late to down Saltdogs; St. Pierre has solid showing in first start

Sunday: Fargo-Moorhead 4, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: After falling behind in the fifth inning, the RedHawks rallied to score last. They got an RBI single from Sam Dexter in the sixth to tie the game and used small ball to get one in the seventh on a base hit by Peter Maris.

A Saltdogs error in the third inning helped the RedHawks extend the frame, where they plated a pair on a double by Leobaldo Pina.

The Saltdogs' offense had a strong showing with eight of nine batters getting a hit, but they stranded eight.

What went right: Lincoln's Jason Rogers continued his success with a pair of RBIs. He knocked in Ryan Long in the first inning and hit the then go-ahead sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Zach St. Pierre, in his first professional start, threw five solid innings. He allowed the two runs in the third, but both were unearned. He finished with three strikeouts.

Carson Lance also pitched a scoreless inning. He has not allowed an earned run since July 8.

What's next: The two teams have a day off on Monday before starting their final three-game series Tuesday at Haymarket Park.