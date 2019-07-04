Thursday: Fargo-Moorhead 7, Lincoln 1.
What went wrong: In Fargo, North Dakota, Fargo-Moorhead kept Lincoln baserunners stranded most of the day to win a rare single game sandwiched between series. Lincoln, which hit into three double plays, managed only a run on nine hits and left 12 on base. The RedHawks bullpen was kept Lincoln at bay, allowing only a hit and three walks in four scoreless innings. Saltdog pitchers allowed 12 hits, with John Brownell taking the loss after allowing eight hits and four runs. Reliever Tyler Herr yielded the other three runs.
What went right: Tyler Moore hit his sixth homer and Joe Lytle had three hits for Lincoln, which drew seven walks to go with its nine hits. Only one Saltdog who batted failed to reach base at least once. Brownell has gone at least six innings in eight of his nine starts for Lincoln, which played errorless ball Thursday.
Dog bytes: The Saltdogs will play their next six games at home before a string of eight straight road games leading up to the all-star break.
What's next: The Saltdogs return home for a three-game series against the Kansas City T-Bones, with Friday's start at 7 p.m. at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs will be playing in their third city in three days, having wrapped up a series in St. Paul, Minnesota, on Wednesday.