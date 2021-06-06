Dog dish: Rally falls short, Lincoln swept by Sioux City

What went wrong: Host Sioux City overcame an early deficit for the third consecutive game against Lincoln, this time scoring at least one run in the first five innings behind five home runs. The Explorers took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning behind the first of two home runs from Nate Sampson and a Chase Harris blast. Sebastian Zawada hit a two-run shot in the third inning before Jose Sermo hit his fourth home run in the series in the fourth with a solo blast. Sampson added his second of the series finale in the fifth. After Lincoln cut the deficit to 7-5 in the sixth inning, the Saltdogs left the bases loaded in the seventh. Sioux City later extended its lead to 10-5 later in the inning. Lincoln cut the deficit to 10-8 with a run in the eighth and a two-run double from Curt Smith in the ninth.