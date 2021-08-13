Dog Dish: RailCats make their hits count to beat Saltdogs

Friday: Gary SouthShore 3, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: Ben Wereski allowed just two runs and two hits over six innings at Haymarket Park, but they were big ones for Gary SouthShore.

Thomas Walraven hit a solo shot in the top of the second inning to give the RailCats an early 1-0 lead. Jose Mercado added an RBI double in the fifth inning, and the Gary SouthShore pitching staff limited the Saltdog batters. Lincoln struck out a combined eight times.

Edgar Corcino accounted for three of those strikeouts, and stood as the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning before striking out looking after working a 3-2 count.

What went right: Justin Byrd went 2-for-3 with an RBI and played heads-up baseball in the eighth inning by stealing third base with ease. Yanio Perez followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2.

Despite being limited early, Lincoln battled back and outhit the RailCats 6-5. The Saltdogs picked up their second hit in the sixth inning. Wereski struck out seven and allowed just one walk.

Up next: Lincoln and Gary SouthShore continue the series at 11 a.m. Saturday at Haymarket Park.

