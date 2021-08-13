Dog Dish: RailCats make their hits count to beat Saltdogs

What went wrong: Ben Wereski allowed just two runs and two hits over six innings at Haymarket Park, but they were big ones for Gary SouthShore.
Thomas Walraven hit a solo shot in the top of the second inning to give the RailCats an early 1-0 lead. Jose Mercado added an RBI double in the fifth inning, and the Gary SouthShore pitching staff limited the Saltdog batters. Lincoln struck out a combined eight times.
Edgar Corcino accounted for three of those strikeouts, and stood as the winning run at the plate in the bottom of the ninth inning before striking out looking after working a 3-2 count.
What went right: Justin Byrd went 2-for-3 with an RBI and played heads-up baseball in the eighth inning by stealing third base with ease. Yanio Perez followed with an RBI single to cut the deficit to 3-2.
Despite being limited early, Lincoln battled back and outhit the RailCats 6-5. The Saltdogs picked up their second hit in the sixth inning. Wereski struck out seven and allowed just one walk.
Up next: Lincoln and Gary SouthShore continue the series at 11 a.m. Saturday at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln starting pitcher Ben Wereski throws a second-inning pitch against Gary SouthShore on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Justin Byrd of the Lincoln Saltdogs stands on the outfield fence after an unsuccessful attempt to catch a second-inning home run by Gary SouthShore's Tom Walraven's on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln pitcher Garett Delano throws the ball during warmups for a game against Gary SouthShore on Friday at Haymarket Park. On Tuesday, Delano was two outs short of the first perfect game in American Association history.
Lincoln starting pitcher Ben Wereski throws a second-inning pitch against Gary SouthShore on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Fans watch as the Lincoln Saltdogs take on Gary SouthShore at Haymarket Park on Friday, Aug. 13.
Gary SouthShore's Josh Vincent pitches against Lincoln in the first inning Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Justin Byrd of the Lincoln Saltdogs stands on the outfield fence after an unsuccessful attempt to catch a second-inning home run by Gary SouthShore's Tom Walraven's on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln pitcher Garett Delano throws the ball during warmups for a game against Gary SouthShore on Friday at Haymarket Park. On Tuesday, Delano was two outs short of the first perfect game in American Association history.
Lincoln's Justin Byrd (21) attempts to steal third base before being tagged out to end the first inning of an American Association game against Gary SouthShore on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's Edgar Corcino watches as Gary SouthShore bats in the second inning Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's Curt Smith runs down the first-base line against Gary SouthShore on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
MJ Rookard of Gary SouthShore looks out at the field before a game against the Lincoln Saltdogs on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
The sky lights up with color at sunset during Lincoln's game against Gary SouthShore on Friday, Aug. 13, 2021.
Lincoln's David Vidal (23) hits a foul ball on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Gary SouthShore's Raymond Jones hits a single on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's Ryan Long throws the ball to the infield on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's David Vidal (23) runs safely back to first to avoid being tagged out by Gary SouthShore's Hayden Shilling (8) on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Gary SouthShore's Tom Walraven hits a foul ball on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Gary SouthShore's Alec Olund stands on third on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's Yanio Perez blows a bubble on the field between innings on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Jonah Micek (left) and Matt Dickson (right) bounce apart after colliding while in bubble balls between innings of Lincoln's game against Gary SouthShore on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's Justin Byrd (21) fist bumps kids after signing hats, bats and balls during the fireworks display after the game on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's Justin Byrd (front) runs past first and before turning for second as Gary SouthShore's Hayden Shilling can't come up with the ball on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's Garett Delano hits the ball on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park.
Lincoln's Curt Smith strikes out on Friday, Aug. 13, at Haymarket Park. The Saltdogs struck out eight times in the 3-2 loss to Gary SouthShore.