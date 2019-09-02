Monday: Gary SouthShore 3, Lincoln 0
What went wrong: The RailCats got on the board in the Saltdogs' last game of the season behind a Danny De La Calle RBI single in the second in Gary, Indiana. Tommy McCarthy tacked on another run with a sacrifice fly. In the third, Nick Schulz's errant throw allowed Marcus Mooney to score off Andy De Jesus' single. RailCat starter Justin Sinibaldi pitched six scoreless innings, surrendering only three hits and striking out two. Ryan Thurston secured the three-game sweep with his fourth save of the season. Lincoln finished with only four hits on the day along with two errors.
What went right: Ricky Knapp went six innings, surrendering seven hits and three runs, two of them earned. Indiana native Tyler Anderson tossed a scoreless seventh, while Austin Boyle pitched a clean eighth. Forrestt Allday led the Saltdogs, going 2-for-3 with a walk. He ends the season with a five-game hitting streak. Ivan Marin also had a pair of hits.
Dog bytes: Lincoln ends the year 40-59. ... The Dogs scored just once in the three-game series.
What's next: The 2020 season will be the Saltdogs' 20th.