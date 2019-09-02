Monday: Gary SouthShore 3, Lincoln 0
What went wrong: The RailCats got on the board in the Saltdogs' last game of the season behind a Danny De La Calle RBI single in the second in Gary, Indiana. Tommy McCarthy tacked on another with a sacrifice fly. In the third, Nick Schulz's errant throw allowed Marcus Mooney to score off a Andy De Jesus single. RailCat starter Justin Sinibaldi pitched six scoreless innings, surrendering only three hits and striking out two. Ryan Thurston secured the three-game sweep with his fourth save of the season. Lincoln finished with only four hits on the day along with two errors.
What went right: Ricky Knapp went six innings, surrendering seven hits and three runs, two of them earned. Indiana native Tyler Anderson tossed a scoreless seventh, while Austin Boyle pitched a clean eighth. Forrestt Allday led the Saltdogs, going 2-for-3 with a walk. He ends the season with a five-game hitting streak. Ivan Marin also had a pair of hits.
Dog bytes: Lincoln ends the year 40-59. ... The Dogs scored just once in the three-game series.
What's next: The 2020 season will be the Saltdogs' 20th.