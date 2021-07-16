Dog Dish: Perez's go-ahead single lifts Lincoln in Sioux Falls

Friday: Lincoln 7, Sioux Falls 6
What went right: Yanio Perez's RBI single in the top of the ninth inning secured the comeback road win for the Saltdogs. Perez drove in Gunnar Buhner, who reached on a double with one out before advancing to third on a wild pitch. The Dogs took an early 1-0 lead behind Josh Altmann's solo blast before a pair of RBI doubles from Edgar Corcino and Zak Taylor made it 4-0 in the fourth. Later in the inning, Sioux Falls made it 5-4 before Justin Byrd tied it 5-5 with an RBI single in the sixth. Byrd later doubled in the eighth to make it 6-5, but the Canaries tied it up in the eighth, setting up Perez' heroics an inning later. James Pugliese pitched a clean bottom of the ninth to secure the win and the save.
What went wrong: The Dogs couldn't hold onto an early 4-0 as the Canaries drove starter Walter Borkovich out of the game with a 5-run burst in the fourth. Borkovich was charged with all five runs on five hits. Third baseman Ryan Long's error in the eighth allowed Sioux Falls to knot up the game at 6-6. Lincoln totaled 15 hits, but left 11 on base.
Dog bytes: Altmann is having a torrid July — he's hit 16 homers this season, including nine this month.
Up next: The Dogs takes on the Canaries again Saturday in Sioux Falls. First pitch is set for 6:05 p.m.