Dog Dish: Perez's go-ahead single lifts Lincoln in Sioux Falls

What went right: Yanio Perez's RBI single in the top of the ninth inning secured the comeback road win for the Saltdogs. Perez drove in Gunnar Buhner, who reached on a double with one out before advancing to third on a wild pitch. The Dogs took an early 1-0 lead behind Josh Altmann's solo blast before a pair of RBI doubles from Edgar Corcino and Zak Taylor made it 4-0 in the fourth. Later in the inning, Sioux Falls made it 5-4 before Justin Byrd tied it 5-5 with an RBI single in the sixth. Byrd later doubled in the eighth to make it 6-5, but the Canaries tied it up in the eighth, setting up Perez' heroics an inning later. James Pugliese pitched a clean bottom of the ninth to secure the win and the save.