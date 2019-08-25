Sunday: Gary SouthShore 4, Lincoln 1
What went wrong: Gary SouthShore added two insurance runs in the top of the ninth inning and scored the final four runs of the game to upend Lincoln at Haymarket Park and even the three-game series. The Saltdogs were held to just two hits and struck out eight times. After Lincoln took a 1-0 lead in the first innings, the RailCats tied the game in the top of the third off a Marcus Mooney RBI double. In the sixth, Mooney provided the eventual game-winning run behind an RBI single from Randy Santiesteban. Lincoln reliever Tyler Anderson allowed a bases-loaded walk in the ninth to give Gary SouthShore a 3-1 lead, and Mooney added his second RBI of the game with a sacrifice fly.
What went right: Cody Regis provided Lincoln's first hit and only run for Lincoln in the bottom of the first inning with his 15th home run of the season. Despite suffering the loss, Jake Hohensee allowed just two runs on seven hits in six innings of work. Hohensee finished with four strikeouts.
What's next: Lincoln and Gary SouthShore finish the series Monday at 11 a.m.