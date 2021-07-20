 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog Dish: Monarchs cruise after early outburst against Saltdogs
0 Comments

Dog Dish: Monarchs cruise after early outburst against Saltdogs

  • 0

Tuesday: Kansas City 10, Lincoln 6

What went wrong: Kansas City pounded on Lincoln Saltdogs starter Keenan Bartlett early at Haymarket Park with eight runs in the first two innings, including a two-out, six-run outburst in the top of the second. Bartlett got two quick outs in the second inning before walking three consecutive batters. The Monarchs scored runs on a single, double and triple in the inning. They settled down the rest of the way, but still managed single runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

What went right: The Saltdogs have now hit 29 home runs in the month of July thanks to two monster blasts from Justin Byrd and Curt Smith. Byrd cut the Monarchs lead in half in the bottom of the first with a leadoff home run to right field, while Smith blasted a two-run moonshot to left field. After Bartlett exited, the Lincoln bullpen allowed just four hits and one run over the final four innings.

Dog bytes: Lincoln entered Tuesday's contest leading the American Association in home runs in the month of July.

Up next: Lincoln and Kansas City meet for the second game of the three-game series Wednesday at 7 p.m.

Lincoln Saltdogs baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Third Ward crowd watches Bucks in Game 6 in the 'Near District'

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News