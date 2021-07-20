Dog Dish: Monarchs cruise after early outburst against Saltdogs

Tuesday: Kansas City 10, Lincoln 6

What went wrong: Kansas City pounded on Lincoln Saltdogs starter Keenan Bartlett early at Haymarket Park with eight runs in the first two innings, including a two-out, six-run outburst in the top of the second. Bartlett got two quick outs in the second inning before walking three consecutive batters. The Monarchs scored runs on a single, double and triple in the inning. They settled down the rest of the way, but still managed single runs in the fourth and seventh innings.

What went right: The Saltdogs have now hit 29 home runs in the month of July thanks to two monster blasts from Justin Byrd and Curt Smith. Byrd cut the Monarchs lead in half in the bottom of the first with a leadoff home run to right field, while Smith blasted a two-run moonshot to left field. After Bartlett exited, the Lincoln bullpen allowed just four hits and one run over the final four innings.

Dog bytes: Lincoln entered Tuesday's contest leading the American Association in home runs in the month of July.

Up next: Lincoln and Kansas City meet for the second game of the three-game series Wednesday at 7 p.m.

