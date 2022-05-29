 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dog Dish: Minier's solid pitching leads Saltdogs to series sweep; Lincoln now 11-3

  • Updated
  • 0
Winnipeg vs. Lincoln, 5.29

Lincoln’s Greg Minier points to his dugout after getting the third strike against a Winnipeg batter during Sunday's series finale at Haymarket Park.

 JAIDEN TRIPI, Journal Star

Sunday: Lincoln 6, Winnipeg 4.

What went right: The starting pitching continued its hot start to the season as Greg Minier dominated the Goldeyes' lineup, tossing six innings surrendering only two hits with one unearned run at Haymarket Park. Garett Delano also had a stellar day, going 2-for-4 at the plate and driving in three runs, including a triple.

Over the course of the three-game sweep, the Saltdogs' starting pitchers combined for 19 innings allowing only 10 hits, 26 strikeouts with a 1.89 ERA. 

As a result, Lincoln has started the season 11-3.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs' defense wasn't on par Sunday afternoon, having two errors that ultimately allowed a run to come across, the only run allowed by Minier. 

Omar Artsen committed both of the Saltdogs' errors, including one in the fifth inning that allowed Winnipeg's Deon Stafford Jr. to score. 

People are also reading…

What's next: Lincoln hits the road for a six-game trip as it travels to Kansas City to take on the defending champion Monarchs for a three-game slate. Monday's series opener is set for a 7 p.m. start.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News