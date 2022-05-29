Dog Dish: Minier's solid pitching leads Saltdogs to series sweep; Lincoln now 11-3

Sunday: Lincoln 6, Winnipeg 4.

What went right: The starting pitching continued its hot start to the season as Greg Minier dominated the Goldeyes' lineup, tossing six innings surrendering only two hits with one unearned run at Haymarket Park. Garett Delano also had a stellar day, going 2-for-4 at the plate and driving in three runs, including a triple.

Over the course of the three-game sweep, the Saltdogs' starting pitchers combined for 19 innings allowing only 10 hits, 26 strikeouts with a 1.89 ERA.

As a result, Lincoln has started the season 11-3.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs' defense wasn't on par Sunday afternoon, having two errors that ultimately allowed a run to come across, the only run allowed by Minier.

Omar Artsen committed both of the Saltdogs' errors, including one in the fifth inning that allowed Winnipeg's Deon Stafford Jr. to score.

What's next: Lincoln hits the road for a six-game trip as it travels to Kansas City to take on the defending champion Monarchs for a three-game slate. Monday's series opener is set for a 7 p.m. start.

