Dog Dish: Minier, Saltdogs enjoy smooth outing against Chicago

Wednesday: Lincoln 8, Chicago 0.

What went right: Greg Minier tossed 5⅔ scoreless innings to lead the Saltdogs. He struck out three and gave up five hits and three walks.

The Saltdogs chased Chicago starter Christian Friedrich with six runs in the first three innings.

David Vidal hit his ninth home run of the year, a three-run blast in the third. Vidal also hit a double in the game.

Two more runs came in the seventh and eighth innings.

What went wrong: Not much.The Saltdogs pitchers gave up eight hits and hit one batter. The offense left nine runners on base. Ryan Long was the only hitter in the lineup without a hit, but he had an RBI sacrifice fly.

Up next: Lincoln and Chicago wrap up the three-game series Thursday at 6 p.m.

