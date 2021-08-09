Dog Dish: Milwaukee slugger muscles Milkmen past Saltdogs with tiebreaking double

Monday: Milwaukee 3, Lincoln 1.

What went wrong: Adam Brett Walker, the American Association's home run leader with 22 blasts, broke a 1-1 tie in the bottom of the sixth inning with an RBI ground-rule double in Franklin, Wisconsin. Milwaukee later cushioned the lead on a sacrifice fly.

Lincoln, which stranded six base runners, failed to break through on a bases-loaded situation in the top of the fourth inning, scoring just one run. Curt Smith, David Vidal and Yanio Perez all reached base in succession to load the bases, before Skyler Weber flew out to left. Zak Taylor hit a sacrifice fly and Garett Delano struck out to end the inning.

The Saltdogs' top of the order struggled (1-for-14) at the plate with eight strikeouts. Josh Altmann, batting third, accounted for four strikeouts.

What went right: John Richy went a season-high seven innings for the Saltdogs in his 15th start of the season. Richy struck out seven and allowed just three runs.

He struck out all three batters he faced in the bottom of the fifth before Milwaukee scored twice in the sixth. Taylor was able to help Lincoln tie the game in the fourth inning with the sacrifice fly.