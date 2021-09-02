 Skip to main content
Dog Dish: Milkmen attack early against Richy, Saltdogs
  • Updated
Thursday: Milwaukee 5, Lincoln 2.

What went wrong: Milwaukee got to Lincoln starter John Richy early with two runs in the top of the first inning at Haymarket Park. Richy lasted just 1⅓ innings, allowing the two runs and three walks. The Milkmen did not stop there, adding two runs in the fourth inning against Saltdogs reliever Walter Borkovich, and one in the fifth against Jake Hohensee with Adam Brett Walker's 31st home run of the season. 

What went right: Lincoln had nine hits to Milwaukee's eight, but the Saltdog magic ran out after back-to-back walk-off victories Tuesday and Wednesday. David Vidal collected two hits and scored a run for the Saltdogs. Zak Taylor and Forrestt Allday also two hits each. The Lincoln bullpen finished with eight strikeouts, led by Hohensee with four in 3⅓ innings.

Up next: Lincoln begins a four-game homestand against the Houston Apollos at 7 p.m. Friday.

