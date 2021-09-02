Dog Dish: Milkmen attack early against Richy, Saltdogs

What went wrong: Milwaukee got to Lincoln starter John Richy early with two runs in the top of the first inning at Haymarket Park. Richy lasted just 1⅓ innings, allowing the two runs and three walks. The Milkmen did not stop there, adding two runs in the fourth inning against Saltdogs reliever Walter Borkovich, and one in the fifth against Jake Hohensee with Adam Brett Walker's 31st home run of the season.