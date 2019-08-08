Thursday: Winnipeg 7, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: The middle part of the Goldeyes' lineup gave Lincoln fits. Kyle Martin, batting fourth, Willy Garcia, batting fifth, combined for four hits and six RBIs in Winnipeg as the Goldeyes completed a three-game sweep.
Martin homered and doubled, and Garcia doubled. Martin's homer in the third inning came off Lincoln's Brad Thoutt, and it gave Winnipeg a 4-0 lead.
Lincoln scored in the first and second innings, but came up empty the rest of the way. In fact, Lincoln only had three hits over the final six innings after recording five in the first and second frames combined.
Thoutt gave up six runs over six innings to take the loss.
The loss dropped Lincoln to 32-43.
What went right: Christian Ibarra homered on the second pitch of the game to give Lincoln an early 1-0 lead. Randolph Oduber went 3-for-4 with a double.
Lincoln reliever Austin Pettibone pitched two scoreless frames.
Dog bytes: Ibarra extended his 13-game hitting streak, while Oduber extended his hit streak to eight games.
Up next: Lincoln opens a nine-game homestand with three contests against Sioux Falls. The opener is at 7:05 p.m. Friday.