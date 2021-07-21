Dog Dish: Long leads way as Saltdogs even series against Monarchs

What went right: Ryan Long homered and singled on a three-RBI night at Haymarket Park to help the Saltdogs even the series at one game apiece. Long knocked in Forrestt Allday for the first Lincoln run with a single in the bottom of the third. In the fifth, Justin Byrd hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Garrett Delano. Long followed with a two-run homer, his 10th of the season. The Saltdogs added a run in the bottom of the sixth on Justin Byrd's single. James Pugliese pitched a scoreless ninth for his 16th save of the season. Carson Lance got seven outs in relief and earned his second win of the season, striking out two. The four Lincoln pitchers combined for 10 strikeouts.