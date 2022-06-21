Dog Dish: Long hits two homers — including go-ahead blast — to power Saltdogs' win

Tuesday: Lincoln 6, Sioux Falls 4.

What went right: Ryan Long hit a go-ahead, two-run home run in the seventh inning to break a 4-4 tie. Long also hit a solo home run in the third inning, two batters after Justin Byrd connected for a three-run shot.

What went wrong: Lincoln starter pitcher Garrett Delano gave up a solo home run to Osvaldo Martinez in the first inning and lasted just four innings. He gave up four runs.

Dog bites: Hunter Clanin made two run-saving plays in the outfield. In the fourth, he preserved a tie score with a nifty inning-ending catch, which he followed up by throwing out a runner at home plate in the sixth.

Up next: Lincoln and Sioux Falls will play again at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0