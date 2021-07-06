 Skip to main content
Dog Dish: Lincoln's woes against Sioux City continue
  • Updated
Lincoln Saltdogs vs. Sioux City, 7.6

Lincoln pitcher Josh Norwood pitches in relief against Sioux City on Tuesday, July 6, 2021, at Haymarket Park.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star

Tuesday: Sioux City 7, Lincoln 5 (Game 1).

What went wrong: Jose Sermo hit his sixth home run against the Lincoln Saltdogs this season in the top of the fifth inning in the first game of Tuesday's doubleheader, which kick-started a three-run inning that gave Sioux City a 4-3 lead at Haymarket Park.

Sermo's home run brought the Explorers to within 3-2 before they added five more runs over the final three innings. Lincoln (20-22) is 0-9 against Sioux City this season.

Lincoln had its chances with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fourth inning and the top of the order up, but Justin Byrd grounded out to first base to end the inning. The Saltdogs also had the tying run at the plate in the bottom of the seventh before back-to-back strikeouts from the Explorers' Matt Pobereyko painted the corner twice to end the game.

The second game was not complete at press time.

What went right: Josh Altmann hit a two-run blast in the bottom of the first inning to give Lincoln a 2-0 lead, and Curt Smith added his franchise leading 92nd home run in the fourth to give Lincoln a 3-1 lead. Altmann has now homered in five of his last six games.

The Saltdogs' rally fell short in the bottom of the seventh inning, but they were able to show some fight with two runs in the inning as Smith tied the Saltdogs' franchise doubles record with his 141st.

Up next: Lincoln and Sioux City will continue their series at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

