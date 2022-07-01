Dog Dish: Lincoln's hot bats can't keep up as Fargo-Moorhead wins series opener

Friday: Fargo-Moorhead 11, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: Some of Lincoln's struggles carried over from Thursday's narrow victory, but this time the result was different. The Saltdogs allowed 16 hits and the RedHawks scored three runs in the third inning and four runs in the fifth.

Fargo-Moorhead put the game out of reach with Christian Correa's two-run shot off of Eddy Martinez in the bottom of the ninth. Zach Keenan took the loss after giving up 10 hits, two walks and eight earned runs in 4 1/3 innings of work.

The RedHawks walked six times, stole two bases and struck out just twice. Meanwhile, Lincoln struck out nine times. Fargo-Moorhead also tallied six doubles.

The Saltdogs left 10 runners on base and watched the RedHawks turn two double plays.

What went right: Lincoln brought hot bats up north, but couldn't find the runs to back them up. Eddy Martinez and Skyler Weber each collected three hits, including one double apiece, to lead the Saltdogs' 13-hit performance. Randy Norris and Hunter Clanin also hit doubles.

Weber added his fifth stolen base of the season and Lincoln's defense was able to turn a double play. The Saltdogs forced Fargo-Moorhead to leave 10 runners on base and caught one runner stealing.

Up next: Lincoln continues its three-game series with Fargo-Moorhead Saturday with first pitch set for 7 p.m.

