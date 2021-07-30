 Skip to main content
Dog Dish: Lincoln's hodgepodge lineup no match for Goldeyes
Friday: Winnipeg 7, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: Down to 20 players available in Friday's game at Haymarket Park due to health and safety concerns, the Saltdogs had to use a makeshift lineup with no positional players in reserve.

Winnipeg capitalized early with a two-run home run from Max Murphy for a 2-0 lead in the first and tacked on three more runs in the second against Lincoln starting pitcher Kyle Kinman for a 5-0 cushion. Winnipeg added two runs in the top of the ninth after Lincoln cut the lead to 5-3.

Winnipeg cracked 11 hits and picked on Zak Taylor at his first start at third base this season with a couple of bunts for hits. The Saltdogs batted without a designated hitter, with four different Saltdogs pitchers finding the batter's box to 0-for-4 with two strikeouts.

The Saltdogs and Goldeyes also had a 49-minute rain delay in the top of the fourth inning.

What went right: Josh Altmann returned to the lineup for the first time since July 18 and hit an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth inning. David Vidal is now 12-for-22 in his last six games after adding a two-run double in the eighth inning that cut the Saltdog deficit to 5-3. Vidal also has seven RBIs in that stretch.

Dog bytes: Lincoln signed Kevin Connolly before Friday's contest. Connolly, a Creighton Prep alum, spent two years at Creighton University (2015-16) before transferring to Cumberland (NAIA) in Tennessee.

Up next: The Saltdogs and Goldeyes continue the series Saturday at 7 p.m.

