Dog Dish: Lincoln's bullpen watches a 4-0 lead slip away against Kansas City

Thursday: Kansas City 8, Lincoln 7.

What went wrong: The Saltdogs led Kansas City 4-0 after five innings at Haymarket Park, before two season debuts were spoiled by the Monarchs over the final four innings.

After Ben Wereski and Garett Delano combined for five shutout innings in their first appearances on the mound for Lincoln, the Saltdogs' bullpen faltered down the stretch. Jake Hohensee, Tyler Anderson and James Pugliese combined to give up all eight runs on 10 hits.

The Lincoln bullpen served up four home runs, including a leadoff blast in the top of the ninth off Pugliese.

The Saltdogs had runners on second and third with the game tied in the eighth inning and the tying run on in the bottom of the ninth before the Monarchs shut the door in both innings.

What went right: Wereski went 2⅔ innings in his first professional start for the Saltdogs, while Delano added 2⅓ innings and five strikeouts. Forrestt Allday and Curt Smith both hit home runs in the bottom of the fourth to push Lincoln's lead to 4-0. The Saltdogs now have 32 home runs in the month of July, the most in the American Association in that stretch.