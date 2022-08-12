Dog Dish: Lincoln's 3-4-5 hitters carry Saltdogs to blowout win over Kansas City

Friday: Lincoln 11, Kansas City 5.

What went right: The Saltdogs scored early and late to put the pressure on Kansas City in a big series-opening win.

Lincoln jumped out with four runs in the first inning, starting with a Rayder Ascanio walk and Ryan Long's RBI double. Jason Rogers reached base on a walk, then Josh Altmann blasted a three-run homer, his 14th of the season.

Long crossed the plate again in the top of the third and Rogers belted a solo shot in the eighth inning to put the Saltdogs up 6-5 going into the ninth.

Lincoln piled on Kansas City in the top half of the final frame, as Hunter Clanin singled and Skyler Weber walked. Randy Norris loaded the bases on an error and an Ascanio single brought Clanin home.

Rogers did the rest of the heavy lifting, sending a moonshot of a grand slam into left-center field to give Lincoln an 11-5 lead. The Saltdogs tallied eight hits in the game and walked five times.

The Saltdogs left just three runners on base compared to Kansas City's 14.

Lincoln's pitching staff had an up-and-down night, but made it count down the stretch. Matt Cronin struck out three batters in 1 1/3 innings of relief and Steffon Moore closed it out with two strikeouts in the bottom of the ninth.

What went wrong: Lincoln's pitchers allowed nine hits and 12 walks through eight innings of work.

Kansas City managed to steal one base and recorded three extra-base hits, including two solo home runs.

What's next: Lincoln continues its road series against second-place Kansas City at 7 p.m. Saturday.