Dog Dish: Lincoln starts weekend with doubleheader sweep at Kansas City

Greg Minier got the win to improve to 4-0, pitching four innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out four. Pugliese allowed a two-out hit in the seventh before closing out his 11th save.

What went wrong: In the first game, Kansas City made it a nail biter in the bottom of the seventh inning with four runs and had the Monarchs heavy hitters at the plate with the bases loaded.

James Pugliese walked both Jan Hernandez and Gabriel Guerrero with the bases loaded to make the score 7-5. That brought up Casey Gillaspie, who has has 11 home runs this season, but Pugliese was able to get him to pop out to Altmann at short to end the game.

In the fourth inning of the second game, Minier walked the first two Monarchs batters. But he limited the damage to just one run, with the next two batters each hitting into a fielder's choice and the third hitting a popup.

Up next: Lincoln and Kansas City continue their series at 7 p.m. Saturday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0