Dog Dish: Lincoln starts weekend with doubleheader sweep at Kansas City

Friday: Lincoln 7-2, Kansas City 5-1
What went right: Early offense in both games helped Lincoln sweep a doubleheader Friday at Kansas City.
In the first game, the Saltdogs took a 2-1 lead in the third inning when Zak Taylor scored on a wild pitch. Lincoln then scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to a take a commanding 7-1 lead, and Keenan Bartlett tossed a season-high 6 1/3 innings in the seven-inning contest.
Josh Altmann hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season, a two-run blast, that kick-started Lincoln's five-run inning. David Vidal added an RBI single and Yanio Perez an RBI double before Taylor drove in a run on a groundout. The Saltdogs five-run inning tied a season high for runs scored in a frame.
Taylor finished with two hits, earning his first multi-hit game in over a month, and was a terror on the basepaths. Kansas City's Nick Travieso finished with three wild pitches, all with Taylor on base.
In the second seven-inning game, Lincoln took a 2-0 lead in the first inning. Justin Byrd led off with a single, moved to second when Josh Altmann reached on an error with one out, then scored on Curt Smith's single. Altmann and Smith moved to third and second, respectively, on a wild pitch, then Altmann scored on Ryan Long's sacrifice fly.
Greg Minier got the win to improve to 4-0, pitching four innings and allowing one run on two hits while striking out four. Pugliese allowed a two-out hit in the seventh before closing out his 11th save.
What went wrong: In the first game, Kansas City made it a nail biter in the bottom of the seventh inning with four runs and had the Monarchs heavy hitters at the plate with the bases loaded.
James Pugliese walked both Jan Hernandez and Gabriel Guerrero with the bases loaded to make the score 7-5. That brought up Casey Gillaspie, who has has 11 home runs this season, but Pugliese was able to get him to pop out to Altmann at short to end the game.
In the fourth inning of the second game, Minier walked the first two Monarchs batters. But he limited the damage to just one run, with the next two batters each hitting into a fielder's choice and the third hitting a popup.
Up next: Lincoln and Kansas City continue their series at 7 p.m. Saturday.