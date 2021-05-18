Dog Dish: Lincoln starts fast, holds off Kansas City in season opener

Tuesday: Lincoln 7, Kansas City 5
What went right: Forrestt Allday hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, and the Lincoln Saltdogs held off the Monarchs in the 2021 season opener in Kansas City, Kansas. The Saltdogs scored three runs in the first inning, and Ryan Long added a three-run blast to left field in the sixth to give Lincoln a 6-0 lead. Lincoln starter Kyle Kinman allowed one hit through five innings with eight strikeouts. After Kansas City rallied, the Saltdogs got a big momentum shift in the ninth inning from James Pugliese, who struck out two while retiring Kansas City in order to preserve the victory. The Saltdogs allowed just five hits, while pounding out 12.
What went wrong: Jake Hohensee allowed a solo shot in the bottom of the seventh inning in relief of Kinman, and Tim Anderson allowed Kansas City back into the game with four runs on three hits in the eighth.
Dog bytes: It was the first game for the Saltdogs in 620 days since ending the 2019 season against Gary SouthShore in Gary, Indiana. Brett Jodie picked up his first victory as the Lincoln manager.
What's next: The Dogs and Monarchs continue the series Wednesday at 7 p.m.