Dog Dish: Lincoln starts fast, holds off Kansas City in season opener

What went right: Forrestt Allday hit an RBI double in the top of the ninth inning, and the Lincoln Saltdogs held off the Monarchs in the 2021 season opener in Kansas City, Kansas. The Saltdogs scored three runs in the first inning, and Ryan Long added a three-run blast to left field in the sixth to give Lincoln a 6-0 lead. Lincoln starter Kyle Kinman allowed one hit through five innings with eight strikeouts. After Kansas City rallied, the Saltdogs got a big momentum shift in the ninth inning from James Pugliese, who struck out two while retiring Kansas City in order to preserve the victory. The Saltdogs allowed just five hits, while pounding out 12.