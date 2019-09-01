Sunday: Gary SouthShore 3, Lincoln 1
What went wrong: Three Saltdogs pitchers allowed a run each in the loss in Gary, Indiana. Starter Josh Norwood allowed a run in his four innings of work. Shairon Martis, who was originally schedule to start, pitched three innings in relief, giving up a run-scoring double off Randy Santiesteban. Jake Hohensee allowed an RBI single to Andy De Jesus that made it 3-0 in the eighth. Forrestt Allday was the first Saltdog to reach base in the fourth with a one-out single. Gary SouthShore starter Trevor Lubking gave up just two hits over six scoreless. He leads the league with 24 starts.
What went wrong: Lincoln tried its best to rally in the ninth. Ivan Marin led off the inning with a walk and reached second on Allday's groundout. Christian Ibarra singled in Marin. After Nick Schulz struck out, Josh Mazzola reached with a walk before Randolph Oduber struck out to end the game.
Dog bytes: Ibarra's RBI single snapped Lincoln's 17-inning scoreless streak. ...Norwood's start was his first in his professional career.
What's next: The Dogs conclude the season against the RailCats on Monday in Gary, Indiana. First pitch is set for 1:10 p.m.