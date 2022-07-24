Dog Dish: Lincoln rallies late for victory in Sunday split with Lake Country

Sunday: Lincoln 8-5, Lake Country 7-6

What went right: Patrick Caulfield laced a two-out grand slam just inside the right-field foul pole that gave Lincoln an 8-7 lead over Lake Country in the resumption of Saturday's suspended contest in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin. The Saltdogs benefited from a Josh Altmann walk, Welington Dotel single and Garrett Delano walk all with two outs. Lincoln rallied from a 7-1 deficit after five innings of play.

In Sunday's second game, Lincoln was down 4-2 in the top of the seventh in a 7-inning game, Ryan Long helped force it to extra innings with a two-run blast. Skyler Weber gave the Saltdogs a brief 5-4 lead in extras, but Lake Country tied the game in the bottom of the eighth inning to force a ninth inning

What went wrong: The DockHounds tied game two in the bottom of the eighth inning before Gio Brusa hit a bases-loaded RBI single in the ninth inning to secure the victory over Lincoln.

Dog Bytes: With the victory over Lake Country in game one, Lincoln won back-to-back games for the first time since June 20-22 when it won three straight.

What's next: Lincoln begins a nine-game homestand at Haymarket Park Tuesday against Milwaukee at 7 p.m.