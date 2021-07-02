Dog Dish: Lincoln gets big inning, holds on late at Kansas City

Friday: Lincoln 7, Kansas City 5

What went right: The Saltdogs scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to a take a commanding 7-1 lead at Kansas City, and Keenan Bartlett tossed a season-high 6 1/3 innings in a scheduled seven-inning contest.

Josh Altmann hit his team-leading ninth home run of the season, a two-run blast, that kick-started Lincoln's five-run inning. David Vidal added an RBI single and Yanio Perez an RBI double before Zak Taylor drove in a run on a groundout. The Saltdogs five-run inning tied a season high for runs scored in a frame.

Taylor finished with two hits, earning his first multi-hit game in over a month, and was a terror on the basepaths. Kansas City's Nick Travieso finished with three wild pitches, all with Taylor on the base.

What went wrong: Kansas City made it a nail biter in the bottom of the seventh inning with four runs and had the Monarchs heavy hitters at the plate with the bases loaded.

James Pugliese walked both Jan Hernandez and Gabriel Guerrero with the bases loaded to make the score 7-5. That brought up Casey Gillaspie, who has has 11 home runs this season, but Pugliese was able to get him to pop out to Altmann at short to end the game.

Up next: Lincoln and Kansas City will play game two of the scheduled doubleheader at approximately 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0