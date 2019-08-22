Thursday: Kansas City 5, Lincoln 2.
What went wrong: The Saltdogs took an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning at JustBats Field in Kansas City, Kansas. But the T-Bones replied with four runs in the bottom half of the inning against Lincoln starting pitcher Spencer Herrmann. The T-Bones added an insurance run in the fifth.
What went right: Forrestt Allday returned to the lineup for the first time since Aug. 12, going 2-for-3 and giving Lincoln the early lead after scoring on Tyler Moore's fielder's choice. The Saltdogs added another run in the top of the ninth with a sacrifice fly from Josh Mazzola, but Lincoln left the tying run at the plate with two runners on base.
Dog bytes: The Saltdogs have now dropped four games in a row and are 16 1/2 games back of Cleburne Railroaders, who lead the American Association South Division.
What's next: Lincoln finishes its six-game road trip and three-game series against the T-Bones Friday at 7 p.m.