Wednesday: Chicago 8, Lincoln 1
What went wrong: The Chicago Dogs scored seven times in the top of the fourth inning against Lincoln starter John Brownell to win their second game of the three-game series at Haymarket Park. Brownell allowed four hits, two walks and a hit batter before being ejected with two outs in the fourth. On the offensive side, the Saltdogs were unable to solve D.J. Snelten on the mound. The Chicago starting pitcher allowed just two hits and struck out six Lincoln batters in the first four innings. Snelten finished with 10 strikeouts in seven innings of work.
What went right: Nick Schultz picked up both of Lincoln's two hits, smacking a double in the bottom of the second inning and adding a solo homer to put the Saltdogs on the board in the fifth. Joshua Norwood, who relieved Brown, limited the damage with 4 1/3 innings of relief. Norwood allowed a home run in the seventh inning as Chicago took an 8-1 lead.
Dog bytes: Brownell reached 2,000 career innings pitched after the second inning. The Omaha native surpassed 1,500 strikeouts earlier this month.
What's next: Lincoln concludes the nine-game homestand with a three-game series against the St. Paul Saints beginning Thursday at 7 p.m.