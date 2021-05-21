Dog dish: Lincoln drops first contest as Cleburne catches fire in the fifth inning

What went wrong: Cleburne exploded for six runs in the fifth inning, then added three more in the seventh to hand the Saltdogs their first loss of the young season. Chase Simpson, who played 41 games for Lincoln in 2018, went 2-for-4 for Cleburne with two RBIs. The Railroaders racked up 14 hits, and limited Lincoln to four. Maverik Buffo finished with eight strikeouts in six innings of work for Cleburne.