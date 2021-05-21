Dog dish: Lincoln drops first contest as Cleburne catches fire in the fifth inning

Friday: Cleburne 9, Lincoln 1
What went wrong: Cleburne exploded for six runs in the fifth inning, then added three more in the seventh to hand the Saltdogs their first loss of the young season. Chase Simpson, who played 41 games for Lincoln in 2018, went 2-for-4 for Cleburne with two RBIs. The Railroaders racked up 14 hits, and limited Lincoln to four. Maverik Buffo finished with eight strikeouts in six innings of work for Cleburne.
What went right: Forrestt Allday hit a sacrifice fly in the seventh inning for Lincoln's lone run. John Richy started strong on the hill for Lincoln, retiring 10 consecutive Cleburne batters to begin the game before exiting after allowing six runs on seven hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Dog bytes: The series between the two teams tightened up Friday, with Lincoln owning a 21-20 record against Cleburne since the Railroaders joined the league in 2017.
What's next: The series continues Saturday at 7 p.m.