Dog Dish: Lincoln crumbles down the stretch for second straight game at Cleburne

Friday: Cleburne 5, Lincoln 4.

What went wrong: Leading 4-2 going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Lincoln seemed to be in control. Cleburne had other plans for the back stretch.

Carter Hope gave up just two hits and struck out two batters in the seventh, but the Railroaders scored two runs off of Chase Simpson homer and tied the game at 4-4. In the bottom of the eighth, a couple walks and a Lincoln error gave Cleburne the 5-4 lead.

The Saltdogs' pitchers gave up a total of eight hits, walked seven batters and struck out just five on the night. Four of those hits went for extra bases, three of which belong to Simpson.

Cleburne stole four bases against Lincoln and got caught once. Offensively, the Saltdogs struck out 13 times, left nine runners on base and drew just three walks.

What went right: The Saltdogs showed once again that they're capable of grabbing a lead early on. Down 1-0 in the top of the fifth, Lincoln put two runners on via walk and single. Josh Altmann came up and blasted a three-run home run for a 3-1 lead.

In the sixth, Skyler Weber hit a leadoff single followed by a stolen base then scored on a Cleburne error. Lincoln's offense fell flat the rest of the way.

Overall, the Saltdogs collected eight hits including doubles from Welington Dotel and Matt Goodheart. Goodheart had the best overall performance, going 3-for-4 at the plate.

What's next: Lincoln and Cleburne square off in Game 3 of the four-game series Saturday at 7 p.m.