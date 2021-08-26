Dog Dish: Lincoln comeback magic falls short as Railroaders take critical Game 1

What went wrong: With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, the American Association save leader James Pugliese gave up two runs for the loss. The Saltdogs sent home run threat Josh Altmann to the plate as the winning run in the bottom of the ninth, but he popped out to shortstop to end the game. Lincoln recorded only four hits but had an opportunity early on with the bases loaded and no outs in the first inning. Curt Smith walked to score Justin Byrd, but that was all the Saltdogs could muster in the frame.