Dog Dish: Lincoln comeback magic falls short as Railroaders take critical Game 1

Thursday: Cleburne 5, Lincoln 3.
What went wrong: With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, the American Association save leader James Pugliese gave up two runs for the loss. The Saltdogs sent home run threat Josh Altmann to the plate as the winning run in the bottom of the ninth, but he popped out to shortstop to end the game. Lincoln recorded only four hits but had an opportunity early on with the bases loaded and no outs in the first inning. Curt Smith walked to score Justin Byrd, but that was all the Saltdogs could muster in the frame.
What went right: After Cleburne tied the game 1-1 in the second, Lincoln matched the Railroaders with runs in the third and eighth. Yanio Perez added a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game 3-3. Jake Hohensee pitched three innings in relief, retiring all nine batters in order with three strikeouts.
Dog bytes: Lincoln did not walk a single time in a three-game series in Chicago, but the Saltdogs walked eight times against Cleburne.
Up next: The two teams continue the series at 7 p.m. Friday.