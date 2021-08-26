 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dog Dish: Lincoln comeback magic falls short as Railroaders take critical Game 1
0 Comments

Dog Dish: Lincoln comeback magic falls short as Railroaders take critical Game 1

  • Updated
  • 0

Thursday: Cleburne 5, Lincoln 3.

What went wrong: With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the ninth, the American Association save leader James Pugliese gave up two runs for the loss. The Saltdogs sent home run threat Josh Altmann to the plate as the winning run in the bottom of the ninth, but he popped out to shortstop to end the game. Lincoln recorded only four hits but had an opportunity early on with the bases loaded and no outs in the first inning. Curt Smith walked to score Justin Byrd, but that was all the Saltdogs could muster in the frame.

Saltdogs Around the Bases: Manager Jodie likes where Saltdogs are positioned
Dog Dish: Saltdogs finally end scoreless streak, take advantage of some flighty Canaries

What went right: After Cleburne tied the game 1-1 in the second, Lincoln matched the Railroaders with runs in the third and eighth. Yanio Perez added a two-out RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie the game 3-3. Jake Hohensee pitched three innings in relief, retiring all nine batters in order with three strikeouts.

Dog bytes: Lincoln did not walk a single time in a three-game series in Chicago, but the Saltdogs walked eight times against Cleburne.

Up next: The two teams continue the series at 7 p.m. Friday.

Lincoln Saltdogs baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Look to bet Matthew Stafford over 4,550.5 passing yards this season

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News