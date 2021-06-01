Dog Dish: Lincoln bullpen falters late in 15-inning loss to Cougars

Tuesday: Kane County 4, Lincoln 3, 15 innings

What went wrong: In the ninth, Lincoln's James Pugliese gave up a leadoff single, a double and a one-out walk to load the bases for Nick Zammarelli, who singled to drive in two runs to tie the game. Zammarelli struck again in the 14th with a two-out double off former Husker Jake Hohensee to drive in a run and tie the game 3-3. Then B.J. Lopez homered off Hohensee in the 15th to give Kane County the win in the first meeting of the two franchises.

What went right: Josh Altmann provided some instant offense with an inside-the-park home run in the first inning, and Justin Byrd provided some insurance with an RBI single in the fifth. Starter John Richy pitched 5 2/3 innings, giving up four hits, and relievers Tyler Anderson, Carter Hope and Logan Lombano followed with 2 1/3 innings of hitless relief. After the Cougars tied it in the ninth, Greg Minier allowed just one baserunner with four more innings of hitless relief. Patrick Adams hit a one-out double in the top of the 14th inning, then scored on Forrestt Allday's pinch-hit RBI single to give the Saltdogs the lead again.

Dog bytes: Altmann's homer, his third of the season, extended his hitting streak to eight games.