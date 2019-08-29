Friday: Cleburne 2, Lincoln 0.
What went wrong: John Nester put the Railroaders up 1-0 early with a solo shot off Lincoln starter Spencer Hermann in the second inning at Haymarket Park. Nester would record the only other run of the game with an RBI single in the sixth. Cleburne starter Eudris Idrogo stymied the Saltdog bats, going six strong innings, surrendering only three hits. He also struck out five and walked three. A trio of relievers picked up where Idrogo left off, allowing only two hits in the last three innings.
What went right: Hermann's quality start was spoiled by a lack of run support. He pitched seven innings, giving up four hits and two runs, while striking out five. Jake Hohensee had two clean frames of relief, allowing only a hit and recording a strikeout. Josh Mazzola led the Saltdogs, going 2-for-4.
Dog bytes: The Dogs left 11 runners on base. Lincoln is now 39-56.
Up next: The Saltdogs face Cleburne again at 7 p.m. Friday in their home season finale.