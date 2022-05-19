Dog Dish: Lincoln ace reaches milestone, Dogs take series in Chicago

Thursday: Lincoln 8, Chicago 6.

What went right: Lincoln bounced back from Wednesday's 15-4 loss to take the series in Rosemont, Illinois, behind a milestone from Saltdogs ace Kyle Kinman.

Kinman, making his 50th career start for Lincoln, picked up his 400th career strikeout while throwing 4 1/3 innings.

Lincoln (4-2) also gave the Bellevue product an early 5-0 lead through three innings behind a two-run double from Jacob Olson in the second inning, and a three-run blast from Hunter Clanin in the third.

Skyler Weber added another two-run double in the fifth inning to swell the Saltdog lead to 7-0, before Josh Altmann added an RBI single in the sixth.

The Saltdogs combined to strike out 14 Chicago batters Brandon Cunniff earned his first save of the season.

What went wrong: Chicago hit a three-run blast in the bottom of the fifth inning that cut into the Lincoln lead. Chicago added two runs in the seventh to make it 8-5 and brought up the go-ahead run in the bottom of the ninth after scratching a run across the plate.

Chicago's Danny Mars was a thorn in the batter's box, finishing with three hits, including the three-run home run, and five RBIs.

Up next: Lincoln begins a three-game series at Gary SouthShore in Gary, Indiana, on Friday. First pitch is at 6:45 p.m.

