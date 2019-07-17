Wednesday: Cleburne 3, Lincoln 2
What went wrong: After Lincoln knotted the score 2-2 in the top of the eighth inning, Cleburne retook the lead against Saltdog reliever Austin Pettibone. On just Pettibone's second pitch, he hit Cleburne's Daniel Robertson. Robertson advanced to second on a sacrifice bunt and to third on a wild pitch before scoring on Chase Simpson's ground-rule double. Robertson also scored Cleburne's first run in the bottom of the first on Simpson's sacrifice fly against Lincoln starter John Brownell. The Railroaders added another run in the second to take an early 2-0 lead.
What went right: Despite giving up two early runs, Brownell went seven innings and allowed just five hits. The Omaha native struck out five. The two runs are the first two allowed by Brownell in his last 16 innings pitched, including a complete-game shutout July 10 against Winnipeg. Cody Regis put Lincoln on the board in the top of the seventh with his 12th home run of the season. Lincoln struck again in the eighth with a Forrestt Allday RBI.
What's next: Lincoln and Cleburne finish the series Thursday at 7 p.m.