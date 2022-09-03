Dog Dish: Lance shuts down Sioux City in the ninth as Lincoln stays alive

Saturday: Lincoln 5, Sioux City 4.

What went right: Luke Roskam continued his hitting and RBI streaks, and Carson Lance closed the door on a ninth-inning threat as the Saltdogs stayed alive for the postseason in Sioux City, Iowa.

Roskam's sacrifice fly in the first inning extended his RBI streak to eight games, and Josh Altmann's RBI single gave Lincoln a 2-0 lead.

After the Explorers tied it at 2 in the bottom of the first, Roskam singled in the third to extend his hitting streak to 12 game. He scored later in the inning on a Sioux City error. Lincoln expanded their lead to 5-2 in the seventh with Ryan Long's RBI single and another Explorer error.

With Lincoln leading 5-3 in the ninth, the first two Sioux City batters reached base against Steffon Moore. Lance came in, allowed one runner to score on a fielder's choice, then got a double play to end the game.

What went wrong: Sioux City scored a run in the eighth on a passed ball. Moore, who has 11 saves this season, walked his first batter, threw a wild pitch and then his second batter in the ninth inning. Starter Zach Keenan left after the first inning, allowing two runs.

What's next: The Saltdogs continue their win-or-go-home series with the Explorers starting at 4 p.m. Sunday. Lincoln needs to win the final two games to replace Sioux City as the last American Association West Division playoff team.